Graham Potter hails Newcastle target Eddie Howe a ‘fantastic’ manager

Brighton boss Graham Potter is preparing his side to face a Newcastle team without a permanent manager but has sung the praises of Eddie Howe as he continues to be heavily linked with the St James’ Park job.

Former Bournemouth and Burnley boss Howe is reportedly the Magpies’ next preferred choice after Villarreal’s Unai Emery rejected the club’s advances this week.

Graeme Jones will take charge of the first team again at The Amex Stadium as the search to find Steve Bruce’s successor continues.

When asked if Howe would be a good choice for Newcastle, Potter replied: “Eddie is a really experienced guy. He has been a fantastic Premier League manager.

“As to what Newcastle do I have no idea and I have not given it much thought. I have been concentrating on the team we are going to play against.

“A team that is fighting for the points, that is playing to their strengths, that is being led by Graeme Jones who I know well.

“I am looking forward to seeing him, and whatever Newcastle do is their business.”

Potter jokingly pointed out that he is being linked with every vacant managerial job at present.

The 46-year-old’s name has been mentioned with regards to Arsenal, Tottenham, Everton and the Magpies in recent months as he continues to do a sterling job at Brighton – where he has a contract until 2025.

“It feels like for pretty much any available job at the moment my name seems to get thrown into it. It must be something that has got stuck in the computers or something,” said Potter.

“I have said I am focused on what I am doing here, I am very happy here. I am preparing for the game, preparing the team as well as we can to face a team fighting for points.”

Potter revealed that Dan Burn has an outside chance of being involved against Newcastle.

The defender missed the draw at Liverpool last weekend after suffering a knee injury in the Carabao Cup defeat to Leicester and it was initially thought he would not be available again until after the international break.

However, Potter thinks the 29-year-old is making good progress and a decision will be made on whether Saturday’s game comes too soon for him.

“Dan (Burn) is not definitely out, we’ll see how he is. Otherwise there are no fresh injury concerns,” said the Brighton boss.