Granada pounce for Paco Jemez

Granada have appointed former Rayo Vallecano boss Paco Jemez as their new head coach on a three-year deal.

Jemez spent four seasons at Rayo, battling financial insecurity to catch the eye with a devotion to attacking football.

Though he guided Rayo to their highest league place of eighth in the 2012-13 Liga season, he was unable to beat the drop last term.

Granada finished the campaign 16th, just one point above 18th-placed Rayo.

Jose Gonzalez replaced Jose Sandoval as Granada coach in February, but did not do enough to keep the job long term, despite scraping to safety.

Everton and Watford had been linked with moves for Jemez, before hiring Ronald Koeman and Walter Mazzarri respectively.