Granit Xhaka left out of Arsenal squad

Granit Xhaka will not feature for Arsenal in their Premier League game with Wolves as the club captain is taken out of the firing line following his outburst last week.

The 27-year-old swore at supporters as he was jeered following his substitution and head coach Unai Emery has opted against including him for the visit of Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

Mesut Ozil will be hoping to be involved after playing well on his recall in the Carabao Cup 5-5 draw at Liverpool, who won on penalties, but Reiss Nelson (knee) is still out.

Wolves have defensive problems ahead of their trip to the Emirates.

Willy Boly is out until 2020 following surgery to help fix the fractured leg he suffered in training last weekend.

Fellow centre-back Ryan Bennett is also sidelined with a groin injury while midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White will be assessed as he struggles with a back problem.

Provisional Arsenal squad: Leno, Martinez, Maitland-Niles, Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Luiz, Papastathopoulos, Chambers, Mavropanos, Kolasinac, Tierney, Guendouzi, Torreira, Willock, Ceballos, Pepe, Saka, Ozil, Lacazette, Aubameyang, Martinelli.

Provisional Wolves squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Kilman, Coady, Vallejo, Doherty, Jonny, Vinagre, Sanderson, Jordao, Neves, Gibbs-White, Perry, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Saiss, Neto, Jimenez, Campbell, Cutrone, Jota, Traore.