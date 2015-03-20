Grant to run the rule over Ghana prospects

The Africa Cup of Nations' runners-up will be in France for two matches in the space of four days at the end of March.

And head coach Grant will use some untested players as he seeks to boost his options ahead of qualifying for the 2017 AFCON.

"We are looking forward to augmenting our squad for future tournaments," Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi told Ghanafa.org.



"Coach Avram Grant wants to use the matches in France to observe some players who are excelling for their clubs while keeping the squad in shape for our future assignments.



"Senegal and Mali are one of the top national teams in Africa and playing against them will give us the strong test we need ahead of the qualifiers for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations."