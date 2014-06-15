Greece wait on keeper Glykos' eye problem

The PAOK shot-stopper is understudy to first-choice Orestis Karnezis in the Greek squad but has now been ruled out for at least the next three days of training after the Greek Football Association confirmed on Sunday that he has been rested on doctors' orders.

"Panagiotis Glykos went to hospital today in order to be examined by the doctors regarding his eye inflammation," a statement read.

"The examination was scheduled days ago, since the doctors decided that his condition had to be re-examined.

"Because of the medication he's been given, doctors suggested Glykos will be out of practice for three days, including today's training session."

Were Glykos not to be available then 20-year-old Stefanos Kapino would be the only back-up for Karnezis ahead of Greece's second Group C game against Japan on Thursday.