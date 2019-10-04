Greg Leigh urges Aberdeen to bounce back from Rangers rout

Aberdeen defender Greg Leigh claims confidence has not been shaken by their Ibrox thrashing – because it happens to the best teams.

The injury-hit Dons suffered their heaviest defeat under Derek McInnes when they went down 5-0 against Rangers last Saturday.

The loss followed a penalties defeat against Hearts in the Betfred Cup but Leigh vowed not to mope and welcomed the chance to make amends when Hibernian visit in the Ladbrokes Premiership on Saturday.

And the former Manchester City trainee referenced his old club’s 8-0 demolition of Watford as an example of how big defeats can hit some of the best teams.

“We played 120 minutes on the Wednesday and we went into the game with a game plan of wanting to be physical with them,” the 25-year-old said. “We didn’t get as close to them as we wanted.

“When the first goal went in there was an air of we had a mountain to climb and that took its toll on the players. We wanted to do more and on the day it just didn’t transpire.

“The Hearts game was more tough to take because we deserved the win. Saturday was obviously frustrating and the goals went in but you see even with top teams that happens. People like Watford recently – I’m not saying Rangers are anywhere near Manchester City – but days like that happen.

“I wouldn’t say confidence has been that badly affected because no-one thinks ‘one result and we’re a bad side’.

“That’s not how it works. We go in and say: ‘OK, it’s a bad result and it’s frustrating but we are still a good side and still good players’. We know what we can do and it’s time to show that now.”

Aberdeen are still set to be without seven players against Hibs but the full-back feels they can get fans back onside.

“Having had three away games it is good to be back on home turf and we can go and put Saturday right,” Leigh said.

“We have a fantastic opportunity to get three points because that’s what all games are – last week was just three points.

“Nothing has ever been gained from sitting there licking your wounds and saying ‘oh this is terrible, blah blah blah’.

“You want to think about how we are going to put it right and how we are going to progress.”