Griezmann: Atletico must improve or face relegation fight

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann warned his team they would be battling LaLiga relegation unless they improved quickly.

Diego Simeone's men were held for a second straight league game on Saturday, drawing 0-0 at newly promoted Leganes.

Griezmann, who made his first appearance of the season, said Atletico needed improvement quickly.

"If we continue like this, we will fight for relegation," he said.

"We are angry, we must shake up because otherwise we will be out of hand. We must begin to be ourselves."

Griezmann returned for Atletico after starring for France at Euro 2016, where he won the golden boot with six goals.

The 25-year-old forward said he still had work to do to get back to his best.

"I'm fine, I only need pace," Griezmann added.

"I'm working to get back to my level."

Atletico resume their campaign at Celta Vigo on September 10.