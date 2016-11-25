Griezmann considered Atletico exit

Antoine Griezmann has admitted he considered leaving Atletico Madrid ahead of the 2016-17 campaign.

The France international has been linked with clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United over the past few months and he briefly thought about seeking a transfer amid reports Diego Simeone could leave the Vicente Calderon.

However, the head coach quickly assured Griezmann he would stay put, convincing the 25-year-old to remain at Atletico as well.

"I had some doubts [about my future at Atletico Madrid] last summer when there were reports Simeone could leave," Griezmann told GQ.

"I called him and he told me that he would stay. So I stayed as well. I have a lot of respect for him and feel that he believes in me. I need to stay with him and work for him a bit more.

"But that does not necessarily mean I would follow him if he leaves Atletico.

"My team-mates here really appreciate me. I have reached this level thanks to them. I get better every week. I need them and I love playing for Atletico. I do not think I need to move to reach the next level."

Reports from France have suggested PSG could make a move for Griezmann at the end of the season, but the prolific forward has made it clear he is not interested in a move to Ligue 1.

"A move to Ligue 1 is not my goal at this stage," he stressed.

"Maybe later. But I love Spain."