Griezmann in, Gameiro out of Atleti squad for Inter friendly

World Cup winners Antoine Griezmann and Lucas Hernandez are set for their first pre-season minutes but Kevin Gameiro has been omitted from Atletico Madrid's squad to face Inter.

Griezmann and Hernandez joined France team-mate Thomas Lemar in training on Monday and should now return to action ahead of the UEFA Super Cup clash with Real Madrid.

Saturday's friendly at Wanda Metropolitano should also see an Atleti debut for Nikola Kalinic, who has joined from AC Milan for a fee reported to be in the region of €15million.

The Croatian's arrival seems certain to spell the end of 31-year-old Gameiro's two-season spell with the Europa League winners.

An anticipated move to Valencia was thrown into some doubt when they snared Michy Batshuayi on loan from Chelsea, but Diego Simeone's decision to leave the French striker out of his 20-man squad suggests a departure is imminent.