Griezmann lauds 'world class' Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been lauded as a "world-class striker" by Antoine Griezmann, who revealed he is a great admirer of Borussia Dortmund.

The Gabon international has 15 Bundesliga goals to his name this season, making him one of Europe's hottest properties.

And fellow forward Griezmann, whose Atletico Madrid side face Dortmund's rivals Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday, has been watching on with interest.

"As soon as a Borussia game comes on TV, I watch it," the Frenchman told RevierSport. "BVB always plays spectacularly.

"Last season, my brother visited a game at the invitation of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in Dortmund. He was simply thrilled: from the mood, the stadium and the game.

"He is definitely a world-class striker who has an incredible consistency in his game.

"Over the past few months, he has developed steadily. With him, you always realise that he is happy on the pitch."