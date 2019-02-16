Griezmann overtakes Torres on Atletico Madrid's top-scorer list
Antoine Griezmann has now scored 130 goals for Atletico Madrid, one more than former captain Fernando Torres.
Antoine Griezmann has overtaken Fernando Torres as the fifth-highest goalscorer in Atletico Madrid history.
The France star drew level with the former club captain when he struck from the penalty spot in the 3-1 derby defeat to Real Madrid last week.
Griezmann scored his 130th goal for the club in all competitions with the winner over Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, a result that moved Atletico to within four points of LaLiga leaders Barcelona, having played a game more.
The 27-year-old is behind only Luis Aragones (172 goals), Adrian Escudero (169), Paco Campos (146) and Jose Eulogio Garate (136) in the all-time standings.
Griezmann has now scored eight goals in his last six meetings with Rayo in all competitions.
He has sealed a 1-0 win in the last three of those matches.
