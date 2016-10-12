Griezmann plays like Zidane - Lizarazu

Antoine Griezmann possesses qualities similar to those of France legend Zinedine Zidane, says former Les Bleus star Bixente Lizarazu.

Zidane is considered one of the greatest players in the history of football and won the World Cup, alongside Lizarazu, on home soil at France 98.

Atletico Madrid forward Griezmann fell just short of also triumphing on home turf when Les Bleus were beaten in the final of Euro 2016 by Portugal in July - the striker finishing top scorer with six goals.

Griezmann is considered one of the best talents in world football, though, and Lizarazu sees similarities with Real Madrid hero Zidane, who now coaches Real Madrid.

"If I had to find a common point between Zinedine Zidane and Antoine Griezmann it would be their culture and their feel for the pass," he told L'Equipe.

"These are two great creators of movement. They first think of others before thinking of themselves and that has a direct impact on the team.

"It sounds simple written that way, but it's much more complicated in practice. Zizou, everyone was looking for. Defenders trying to recover and the attackers in hope of receiving an assist."