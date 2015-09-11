Griezmann targets Barcelona scalp

Antoine Griezmann is confident Atletico Madrid have what it takes to beat Barcelona at the Vicente Calderon on Saturday.

Atletico and Barcelona are two of four clubs that have won their opening two La liga games and Griezmann is determined to make it three from three at the weekend.

"It's a great game for us, for the fans who will be watching it on television and those who will be at the stadium," Griezmann was quoted as saying by AS.

"We'll be going out there to give everything we've got. It's going to be difficult because Barca always like to control the ball, but we’ll press them high up the pitch, be solid at the back and try to put a goal past them.

"We've got two wins under our belt and now we’ll be going for the third.

"We enjoyed a really good pre-season which has helped us when we're out on the pitch – we are connecting better and finding each other which makes it all a lot easier."