Grimandi: Giroud is Van Persie replacement

The Gunners captain, who is now in the final year of his contract, recently confessed that he is not going to be signing a new deal with the North London side.

Manchester City, Barcelona and Juventus have all been linked with a move for the 28-year-old, who netted 37 goals in all competition last season.

And former defender Grimandi has confirmed that the signing of Giroud from Montpellier was made with Van Persie’s future in mind.

"Was the recruitment of Giroud made to compensate for his [Van Persie’s] departure? Yes, we worked to avoid being cornered," Grimandi told le10sport.com

"We want him to stay home but he is left with one year on his contract so it is complicated.

"At Arsenal, there is a healthy atmosphere, he’s been here for eight years and he has a real commitment to the club."

The Frenchman also revealed that Van Persie, who arrived in 2004 from Feyenoord, has his price, adding: "If there is a great offer and if he wants to leave, it will be difficult to keep him.

"I would never have thought that players such as Thiago Silva [the AC Milan defender] could be transferable and that was the case at a time. There are parameters you cannot handle."