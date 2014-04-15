Grobbelaar still haunted by Hillsborough disaster

Tuesday marks the 25th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster, which claimed the lives of 96 people, and injured 766 others in 1989.

The incident occurred at an FA Cup semi-final match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough Stadium.

Grobbelaar was on the pitch that day before the game was abandoned after six minutes.

"It haunts me," Grobberlaar told BBC Sport in an exclusive interview.

"It all happened right behind my goal. I can see those images today, if I think about it. They will never leave.

"It doesn't get removed from your mind. I will never forget."

An inquest into the disaster found police had attempted to blame supporters for the tragedy in a horrendous cover-up.

And while the inquest is ongoing, Grobbelaar is hopeful justice for the victims and their families is on its way.

"I still get angry because the answers have not been forthcoming," Grobbelaar said.

"Twenty-five years - for the families not to have had answers. That is totally wrong. Twenty-five years is a long time. Families have gone now. They never saw justice for the sons and daughters. None of us will find peace until there is an answer.

"That is what we are fighting for - we have to stand with them. They have asked the same questions but have never got the answers. They have had part-answers. They need the answers.

"Thankfully and hopefully they will get that answer. It has taken this long because they thought this would go away. But it hasn't. It never will."

Last Sunday, as Liverpool defeated Premier League title rivals Manchester City 3-2 at Anfield, hundreds of fans gathered to pay respect to the victims of the tragedy.

The club's traditional hymn "You'll Never Walk Alone" reverberated around Liverpool's ground, in respect of the tragedy.

All senior football matches in England kicked off at seven minutes past the hour over the weekend, to mark 25 years since the disaster.