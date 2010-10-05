Grosskreutz out of Turkey qualifier

The once-capped 22-year-old earned a place in the national squad after his strong start to the season in helping Dortmund climb to second in the Bundesliga.

Grosskreutz joins fellow midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger on the sidelines after the Bayern Munich player picked up an ankle injury in their weekend defeat to Dortmund and dropped out of the games against Turkey and Kazakhstan on October 12.

The federation said it had yet to decide whether Grosskreutz would travel with the team to Kazakhstan, while coach Joachim Loew ruled out calling up replacements for the midfield duo and striker Stefan Kiessling, who is out with ligament damage.

Germany, top of Group A after two wins from two matches, host Turkey in Berlin before heading to Kazakhstan.