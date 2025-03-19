'We have agreed not to invite Mesut due to his recent actions' Ex Arsenal and Real Madrid star Mesut Ozil banned from former club due to right-wing tattoo

By published

Mesut Ozil, formerly of Arsenal, Real Madrid and Fenerbahce, has been disowned due to the tattoo which 'does not represent the club's values'

Mesut Ozil of Germany during Euro 2016
Mesut Ozil is one of the most iconic footballers of the last 20 years (Image credit: Alamy)

Former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil cemented his place in the history books during his illustrious career, being recognised as one of the most unique and impactful creators of the 21st century.

The World Cup winner made over 400 combined appearances for the Gunners and Real Madrid following a remarkable rise in the Bundesliga with Schalke and Werder Bremen.

The German no.10's playmaking prowess was underlined in 2016, coming close to breaking the single-season Premier League assist record with an underperforming Arsenal team, notching 19 of his 217 career assists.

Mesut Ozil angered Arsenal – and now seems to have burned further bridges

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil frequently struggled for consistency in the Premier League

Despite his abundance of ability, Ozil's Arsenal career was littered with controversy, from inconsistent form and contract battles to a controversial exit following a difficult final few months at the Emirates Stadium.

The 36-year-old, who is the sixth-most expensive German player of all time, found himself in exile from the North London club and was eventually released on a free transfer, before moving to Turkey to play for Fenerbahce.

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil

Ozil departed Arsenal in 2021

Following the playmaker's public comments made in support of the Uyghur Muslims facing persecution in China, Arsenal distanced themselves from the star, while a refusal to take a pay cut during COVID-19 may have been the final straw for the North Londoners before Ozil's exit.

Now, former club Werder Bremen have ostracised Ozil from a recent testimonial for former teammate Diego.

Ozil recently displayed a tattoo featuring a grey wolf and a flag with three crescent moons. The symbols have links to far-right groups promoting anti-semitism, far-right extremism and ultra-nationalism, leading Bremen to come to an agreement with Diego not to include his former teammate in the celebrations.

A spokesperson for Werder Bremen said: "We have agreed with Diego not to invite Mesut due to his recent actions, which do not represent the club's values."

Soccer – UEFA Cup Final – FC Shakhtar Donetsk v Werder Bremen – Sukru Saracoglu Stadium

Werder Bremen currently sit in the bottom half of the Bundesliga (Image credit: Peter Byrne)

The tattoo represents Ozil's recent move into Turkish politics, having joined Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's party.

Erdogan has been in power since 2003 and has previous in football. World Cup 2002 star Hakan Sukur is in exile from his homeland, after being charged with insulting the Turkish president in 2016.

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.

More about stories
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Dan Burn of Newcastle United (33) celebrates with teammates after scoring Newcastle&#039;s opening goal during the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Newcastle United star urged to retire following League Cup whirlwind
Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool F.C. during the Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 8, 2025 in London, England

Liverpool report: Virgil van Dijk 'feels his time is up' at Anfield

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Dan Burn of Newcastle United (33) celebrates with teammates after scoring Newcastle&#039;s opening goal during the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Newcastle United star urged to retire following League Cup whirlwind
See more latest
Most Popular
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Dan Burn of Newcastle United (33) celebrates with teammates after scoring Newcastle&#039;s opening goal during the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)
Newcastle United star urged to retire following League Cup whirlwind
Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool F.C. during the Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 8, 2025 in London, England
Liverpool report: Virgil van Dijk 'feels his time is up' at Anfield
'We lost the first league game of the season, then drew with Racing Santander. Spontaneously, I decided to go to Pep's office to reassure him. “Don’t worry,” I told him, “everything will be fine"': Andres Iniesta opens up his early Guardiola pep talk
Zirkzee and Hojlund have a combined five Premier League goals this season
Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund given shock exit route: report
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - NOVEMBER 04: Neymar of Al-Hilal reacts after an injury during the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al-Hilal and Esteghlal at Kingdom Arena on November 04, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images) Cristiano Ronaldo
'We would have liked Neymar to have played more, but that's football - it was a serious injury at the start of his contract, and that can happen to anyone': Saudi Pro League official speaks out on Brazilian's time at Al-Hilal
Kevin De Bruyne of Man City in action during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Ipswich Town FC at Etihad Stadium on August 24, 2024 in Manchester, England.
Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne to move to MLS this summer: report
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been lambasted for failing to sign a striker in January
Arsenal star set to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia as part of monster deal: report
Ian Wright, football pundit and former footballer looks on before the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford on February 7, 2025 in Manchester, England.
Ian Wright slams pitch as 'f*****g disgrace' for Arsenal vs Real Madrid
ATLANTA, GA MARCH 16: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami reacts during the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United FC on March 16th, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Barcelona
Lionel Messi return to Barcelona being 'slowly prepared', with Blaugrana setting clear date for permanent deal: report
Tottenham Hotspur target Andoni Iraola manager of AFC Bournemouth during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City at Vitality Stadium on February 24, 2024 in Bournemouth, England.
Tottenham in talks to appoint Andoni Iraola as Ange Postecoglou's replacement: report