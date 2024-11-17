Defenders who scored hat-tricks

Ronald Koeman celebrates after scoring the winner for Barcelona against Sampdoria in the 1992 European Cup final.

Defenders are not usually prolific scorers. Their main job, after all, is self-explanatory: to defend their goal.

But over the years, there have been a number of defenders known for chipping in with their fair share of goals at the other end of the pitch.

Some of those are set-piece specialists; others a threat in the air at free-kicks and corners. But a few just had a knack of being in the right place at the right time.

Here, a look at some of the defenders from the men's game who scored hat-tricks during their careers...

16. Yassine Meriah

Yassine Meriah celebrates after scoring for Tunisia against Niger in October 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yassine Meriah scored a hat-trick for Espérance de Tunis against US Tataouine in June 2023, with all three goals coming from the penalty spot.

A Greek Cup winner at Olympiacos and Saudi Pro League champion with Al Ain, Meriah was named in the Team of the Tournament at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after his impressive performances for Tunisia.

15. Musaed Neda

Musaed Neda (left) of the Kuwait XI team and Luis Figo (right) of the World Stars XI team pose prior to the Kuwait Champions Challenge match between a Football Champions Tour team and a Kuwait All-Stars team in December 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Musaed Neda won over 100 caps for Kuwait and the defender was a prolific scorer during his career.

Neda scored a hat-trick for Qadsia SC in a 3-0 win over Kuwait SC in May 2004 in the Kuwaiti Premier League and added another in a 3-1 victory against Umm Salal in the 2005 Gulf Club Champions Cup.

14. Ionuț Larie

Steaua Bucharest's Ionut Darie and Sporting CP's Bas Dost compete for the ball in a Champions League qualifier in August 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Romanian defender Ionuț Larie started his career at Farul Constanța and returned to his first club in 2021.

The former Steaua Bucharest defender scored a hat-trick for Farul in a 4-1 win over FC Voluntari in Romania's top flight in 2023, converting three penalties.

13. Ronald Araújo

Ronald Araujo in action for Uruguay's Under-20 team against Ukraine in March 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before moving to Barcelona in 2018, Uruguayan centre-back Ronald Araújo played for Rentistas and Boston River in his homeland.

During his time at Rentistas, the Uruguay defender scored a hat-trick in a 3-2 win over Villa Española in the nation's second tier in June 2017.

12. Réver

Rever celebrates a goal for Atletico Mineiro against Colon in September 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A centre-back who could also play as a defensive midfielder, Réver had two long spells at Atlético Mineiro and also won a handful of caps for Brazil.

In March 2013, he scored a perfect hat-trick for Atlético against América MG in the Campeonato Mineiro.

11. Naldo

Naldo celebrates after scoring for Werder Bremen against Eintracht Frankfurt in December 2006. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A Brazilian international defender who spent 14 seasons in the Bundesliga with Werder Bremen, Wolfsburg and Schalke, Naldo was also a prolific scorer.

The centre-back scored over 70 career goals and three of those came in a 6-2 win for Werder Bremen against Eintracht Frankfurt in December 2006.

10. Daley Blind

Daley Blind and Hakim Ziyech pose with match balls after each scoring hat-tricks for Ajax in an 8-0 win over De Graafschap in December 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ajax thrashed De Graafschap 8-0 in the Eredivisie in December 2018 and two players scored hat-tricks for the Amsterdam club.

Winger Hakim Ziyech was one, completing his treble midway through the second half. The other was defender Daley Blind, who scored in the 65th, 74th and 90th minutes to round off a huge win at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

9. Alvin Martin

Alvin Martin in action for West Ham against Oxford United in October 1987. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alvin Martin made close to 600 first-team appearances in a 19-year career at West Ham and won 17 caps for England.

The defender also achieved the unusual feat of scoring a hat-trick past three different goalkeepers, beating Martin Thomas (who was then injured) and then outfield players Chris Hedworth and Peter Beardsley in an 8-1 win over Newcastle in April 1986.

8. Gary Gillespie

Gary Gillespie at Liverpool in 1991. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gary Gillespie spent eight years at Liverpool between 1983 and 1991 and the former Scotland defender helped the Reds to three First Division titles in that time.

In the first of those title wins, Gillespie scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 win over Birmingham City at Anfield in April 1986, netting twice from open play and then with a penalty.

7. Layvin Kurzawa

Layvin Kurzawa celebrates after scoring for Paris Saint-Germain against Anderlecht in the Champions League in October 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Layvin Kurzawa became the first defender to score a hat-trick in the Champions League when he netted three times for Paris Saint-Germain against Anderlecht in October 2017.

The left-back scored PSG's third, fourth and fifth goals against the Belgian side at the Parc des Princes after first-half efforts from Marco Verratti and Neymar in the group-stage clash in Paris.

6. Alpay Özalan

Turkey's Alpay Özalan in action against Japan at the 2002 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most-capped players in Turkey's history, Alpay Özalan played 90 games for his national side between 1995 and 2005.

The defender scored three of his four international goals in a 3-3 draw against Macedonia in a World Cup qualifier in June 2001.

5. Bernard Dietz

Bernard Dietz on the ball for MSV Duisburg against Bayern Munich and Frank Beckenbauer in October 1975. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A left-back or sweeper who captained West Germany and won the European Championship in 1980, Bernard Dietz was also a prolific scorer.

Dietz hit four goals for MSV Duisburg against Bayern Munich in an impressive 6-3 win for the Zebras in a Bundesliga clash in November 1977.

4. Siniša Mihajlović

Sinisa Mihajlovic takes a free-kick for Lazio against Dynamo Kyiv in September 1999. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the best free-kick takers of all time, Siniša Mihajlović carved out a successful career in Serie A after winning the European Cup with Red Star Belgrade in the early 1990s.

Mihajlović had long spells at both Sampdoria and Lazio and the former Serbia and Montenegro defender hit a hat-trick of free-kicks for the Rome-based side in a 5-2 win over his ex-club in 1998.

3. Aad Mansveld

ADO Den Haag's Aad Mansveld is brought down in a match against Feyenoord in October 1972. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aad Mansveld spent 13 years at ADO Den Haag and the former Dutch international later returned to the Storks for two more spells.

The talented libero scored two hat-tricks for the club: the first in a 4-3 victory against West Ham United in the European Cup Winners' Cup quarter-finals in March 1976; and another in an 8-2 win over Go Ahead Eagles in the Eredivisie in October that year.

2. Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman celebrates a goal for Barcelona against Porto in April 1994. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ronald Koeman scored the winning goal for Barcelona against Sampdoria in the 1992 European Cup final as the Blaugrana claimed the trophy for the first time.

The Dutch defender was a set-piece specialist and scored three career hat-tricks at three different clubs: one for Ajax in a 14-0 win over Red Boys Differdange in 1984; another for PSV in a 6-1 victory versus RKC Waalwijk in 1986; and a third as Barcelona thrashed Trabzonspor 7-2 in 1990.

1. Fernando Hierro

Fernando Hierro in action for Real Madrid against Bayern Munich in May 2001. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fernando Hierro was a central defender who could also play in midfield and the former Real Madrid captain scored 29 goals for Spain.

Hierro hit four hat-tricks during his time at Real Madrid: the first in a 5-1 win at Espanyol in 1991; four in a 7-0 victory over the Catalan club in 1992; three in a 5-2 beating of Torpedo Moscow in the UEFA Cup later in the year; and another treble in a 3-1 success against Real Zaragoza in La Liga in 2002.