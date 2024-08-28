Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona ALL signing Euro 2024 stars: The stars of the summer who have all earned their big move during the transfer window

Let's be honest, the days of clubs making signing based primarily on strong international tournament showings are pretty much in the past.

But there were a few players in action at Euro 2024 this summer who may have nudged deals over the line with their performances. After all, clubs like to see players who can perform on the biggest possible stage, bumping them up a notch or two on those summer shortlists.

Here's a few of the players who put in good showings out in Germany who have subsequently earned themselves big transfer moves.

Why Joao Felix To Chelsea SHOULDN'T Work... But Does

Euro 2024 stars who earned moves: 1. Riccardo Calafiori

Riccardo Calafiori signed for Arsenal this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italy had a disappointingly short tournament, scraping through an admittedly tough group in unconvincing fashion before going out to Switzerland in the round of 16.

But Calafiori largely rose above the bulk of the criticism, despite an unfortunate own goal against Spain that prevented Italy from being the only side to hold the eventual deserved tournament winners to a clean sheet.

Calafiori even provided the assist for Mattia Zaccagni's vital late strike against Croatia in the final group game - but having earlier picked up a second yellow card of the tournament, was a big miss against the Swiss through suspension. Arsenal took note, and duly paid out a massive some to bring the centre-back to the Emirates.

2. Giorgi Mamardashvili

Giorgi Mamardashvili moved to Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Already regarded as one of the finest young goalkeepers in the world, Mamardashvili was one of the standout performers for a thoroughly entertaining Georgia side that stunned Portugal and gave Spain a scare in the knockout stages.

The 23 year old was absolutely outstanding in that Portugal game in particular, but had the busiest tournament of any goalkeeper, making 30 saves across four games; the next most was 17 (for Jordan Pickford and Bart Verbruggen). xG suggested Georgia should have conceded 12 goals; they only conceded eight.

If Liverpool weren't already convinced Mamardashvili was their man to replace Alisson down the line, they were after Euro 2024. The Red have effectively stumped up a down payment on his future services, signing him on a big-money permanent deal then immediately sending him back on loan to Valencia.

3. Georges Mikautadze

Georges Mikautadze moved to Lyon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another eye-catching Georgian, Mikautadze actually already had a move in the bag as Metz took up the option to turn his half-season loan from Ajax into a permanent deal. And fair enough, after 13 goals in 20 appearances for a relegated side.

Mikautadze ended up sharing the golden boot after scoring in each of his country's three group games, with his all-round performances also earning praise.

Monaco came knocking and had a bid accepted, but the forward turned them down to re-join hometown club Lyon - the club where he spent seven years as an academy prospect.

4. Ferdi Kadioglu

Ferdi Kadioglu signed for Brighton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Turkey were another of Euro 2024's enjoyable surprise packages, making their way to the quarter-finals before having a one-goal lead overturned by a late Netherlands rally.

Fenerbahce left-back Kadioglu was a key part of that, playing every minute of Turkey's five games and prompting speculation that a big move might be on the cards with his impressive performances.

That turned out to be bang on as Brighton and Hove Albion moved to make him their own.

5. Dani Olmo

Dani Olmo signed for Barcelona this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

A former Barcelona youth prospect who opted to walk the well-trodden path to Dinamo Zagreb at just 16 years old, RB Leipzig playmaker Olmo had a superb tournament for Spain.

That was despite Olmo being left out of the starting line-up for the first two games. His assist in a rotated line-up against Albania with the group top spot already assured put him in contention for a more prominent role, and he followed that up with a goal from the bench against Georgia in the knockouts.

Olmo was subbed on for the injured Pedri just eight minutes in against Germany in the quarters then, and again made the most of his chance by scoring Spain's opener setting up Mikel Merino's late extra time winner. He then scored the vital winner against France that sent his country through to the final and may have been the clincher behind Barcelona's decision to bring Olmo back home.

