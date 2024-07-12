Arsenal cult hero Granit Xhaka tipped for shock Chelsea move

By
published

Granit Xhaka could be the missing piece in Chelsea's midfield, having spent much of his career at Arsenal

Granit Xhaka pointing directions during Switzerland's Euro 2024 match against Germany.
(Image credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has delivered his verdict on whether the Blues should be in for a rising young Turkish star but feels a more experienced former Arsenal man could be better suited to Stamford Bridge.

The 56-year-old turned out for the west London club from 1996 to 2001. He made 203 appearances during his time with the Premier League side, contributing to multiple trophy wins including two FA Cups and a UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Isaac Stacey Stronge