Arsenal cult hero Granit Xhaka tipped for shock Chelsea move

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has delivered his verdict on whether the Blues should be in for a rising young Turkish star but feels a more experienced former Arsenal man could be better suited to Stamford Bridge.

The 56-year-old turned out for the west London club from 1996 to 2001. He made 203 appearances during his time with the Premier League side, contributing to multiple trophy wins including two FA Cups and a UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup.

Turkey were knocked out of Euro 2024 at the quarter-final stage in a 2-1 loss to the Netherlands but received strong praise throughout the tournament for their young side’s determined and energetic style.

There’s one young Crescent Stars man who has set tongues wagging more than most, but Leboeuf feels an approach from his former club would be premature.

Leboeuf thinks Chelsea should target Swiss star Granit Xhaka over Arda Guler

Every major international tournament tends to act as a platform for a few rising young stars, and Euro 2024 has been no different. This time, it was the turn of Turkey’s Arda Guler to be thrust into the limelight.

The young Real Madrid star needed just over an hour of football to announce himself on the international stage, curling a sensational effort into the top corner in his country’s opener against Georgia. Four more appearances and two assists later, all the talk is about where he might end up next.

However, Leboeuf feels a move to Chelsea could be too soon for Guler. He said: “Arda Guler has been phenomenal for Turkey but it’s too early for Chelsea and signing him and putting him in a jungle of young players is not the right thing to do.”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

19 years and 114 days old. The youngest ever debut scorer at a Euros 👶Step forward, Arda Guler 🇹🇷#Euro2024 | #TURGEO pic.twitter.com/4nX5H3OCkMJune 18, 2024

The former Blues defender went on to identify someone who he feels has the right mix of talent and experience for Chelsea to target.

“I’m telling you the one who Chelsea should sign is Granit Xhaka,” he said. “He’s so impressive and I think Chelsea should have signed him when he left Arsenal.

“He has been phenomenal for Switzerland at the Euros and he was also the Player of the Season for Leverkusen - he suits Chelsea so well, particularly in midfield with Enzo and Caicedo.

“He could be the missing piece of the puzzle for them.”

Frank Leboeuf thinks his former club should sign Xhaka (Image credit: Getty Images)

Xhaka was formerly with Premier League rivals Arsenal, before moving to current German champions Bayer Leverkusen last summer in a £21.4million deal.

He was a key part of Xabi Alonso’s side that went unbeaten in their Bundesliga triumph, also lifting the DFB-Pokal before falling at the final hurdle in the Europa League to complete the set.

Switzerland were another side to surprise many at this summer’s Euros, getting to the quarter-finals before being edged out of the competition by England on penalties.

Leboeuf was speaking to BoyleSports, who offer the latest Euro 2024 Betting.

How to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world

More Euro 2024 stories

Manchester United pursuing Euro 2024 star, in serious statement of intent: report

The Dutchman who helped England beat the Netherlands

Everything Gareth Southgate said in emotional press conference after reaching Euro 2024 final