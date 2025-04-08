Arsenal have identified a Martin Odegaard-type transfer they are looking to complete this summer.

Mikel Arteta's side have already been linked with a move for Sporting hotshot Victor Gyokeres, with their an onus on bringing in a new striker to complete with the Gunners' existing options.

Bolstering in other areas will depend on the funds available to new sporting director Andrea Berta but talks are seemingly heading in the right direction ahead of what could be an exciting summer at the Emirates.

Arsenal linked with Real Madrid star who could help revolutionise their midfield

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is eyeing silverware at the Emirates (Image credit: Getty Images)

Odegaard's transfer in 2021 has been cited as one of the better pieces of business conducted by Arsenal in the last 10 years, especially how influential the Norwegian has proved to be.

At 26, the former Real Madrid star will have a telling influence on which players suit the system and one youngster could be the missing puzzle piece needed to help Arsenal achieve success next season.

Odegaard celebrates after scoring for Arsenal against PSV in the Champions League (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to new information from Fichajes, Arsenal are preparing an intriguing €30 million (£25.7m) bid for Real Madrid star Arda Guler.

One of the most highly sought-after midfield talents would be available for the correct price this summer given he has seen limited opportunities at the Bernabeu since his arrival in 2023.

The 20-year-old is quoted as 'wanting to succeed' at Real Madrid but knows gametime may be hard to come by in Spain and could now seek opportunities elsewhere.

Guler, ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season, has a situation which is ever so similar to Odegaard in La Liga, but Arteta is a fan and Arsenal could test the waters with a bid in 2025.

Arda Guler in action for Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it was only a matter of time before some of the outcasted stars at Real Madrid began to look elsewhere, especially given the high-profile arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick recently.

Guler has only started seven La Liga games this season and if he wants to kick on in his development, a move to the Premier League could soon be on the cards. Liverpool and Newcastle United have also previously been touted with a move for him.

What has Carlo Ancelotti said on Arda Guler?

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti (Image credit: Alamy)

At only 20, it is clear the hype is being managed by Real Madrid but there is no denying Guler's capabilities, especially after his performances at Euro 2024 last year.

Carlo Ancelotti is of the same opinion but believes the young Turkish star still has a long way to get to reach his full potential.

"Arda worked very well in his position, helping a lot in defence," Ancelotti said back in February after a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad.

"I read that there’s a ‘Guler problem,’ but there is no case here. It’s a process — for him and for all young players. The same happened with Rodrygo, Vinicius [Jr.], [Fede] Valverde… He needs time to integrate into the best squad in the world. Everyone understands that. And those who don’t, need to.”