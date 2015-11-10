Guardiola agent unsure over new Bayern contract

The agent of Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola, Josep Maria Orobitg, says he remains in the dark over his client's future with the Bundesliga champions.

Guardiola's contract expires at the end of the season with Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirming recently that discussions would be held after the culmination of the first half of the Bundesliga campaign.

But Orobitg acknowledged Guardiola's future could lie elsewhere, amid rumours of interest from the likes of Premier League sides Chelsea and Manchester City.

"Not even I know what Pep's intentions are," he told TZ.

"We've had some intensive talks in the past few days, but when it comes to things like this, he's very private.

"He will make up his mind entirely based on his own impressions.

"One thing is for sure, however, and that is everybody around him will accept his decision, no matter what it is."

Guardiola has continued Bayern's domestic dominance since arriving in 2013 while reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League in each season.

"Pep is very happy in Munich," Orobitg added.

"The city is beautiful, his family feels comfortable. At the end of the day, it is a decision he is going to take by himself."