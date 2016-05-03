Guardiola always a bit anxious - Kahn

Former Bayern Munich goalkeeper Oliver Kahn feels Pep Guardiola has been too cautious over the Bavarians' ambitions to win trophies and should be more outspoken about the club's objectives.

Guardiola has guided Bayern to back-to-back Bundesliga titles since his arrival at the Allianz Arena ahead of the 2013-14 campaign and is close to making it three in a row.

They are still in the hunt to win the Champions League and DFB-Pokal, too, and Kahn would like to see Guardiola admit Bayern want the treble.

"Pep always tries to avoid giving a straight answer when he is asked about winning titles and if he wants to win the Champions League," Kahn told Eurosport.

"You've got to wonder why he is so cautious. He is always a bit anxious and I think that is part of his personality.

"I think that is the reason why he is always talking about how Bayern played and how his players behaved [rather than talk about titles]. It is always about how they got there."

Bayern are one win away from the Bundesliga title, with Ingolstadt and Hannover awaiting in their final two league fixtures.

They must overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Atletico Madrid if they are to reach the Champions League final, while they will face Borussia Dortmund in the DFB-Pokal showpiece.