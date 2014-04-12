Guardiola: Bayern 'dip' normal

Champions Bayern were thrashed 3-0 at home by rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, meaning they have now taken just one point from three top-flight matches since retaining their crown at Hertha Berlin last month.

Guardiola's side had dropped just four points all season prior to their coronation in the capital, but have since drawn 3-3 with Hoffenheim and lost 1-0 at Augsburg before this weekend's humbling at the hands of second-placed Dortmund.

Bayern's troubles have not yet extended into the UEFA Champions League, as they beat Manchester United 4-2 on aggregate in the quarter-finals this month to take another step towards retaining that trophy.

And coach Guardiola feels that a drop-off in performance levels following domestic glory is natural, saying that he experienced the same issue during his trophy-laden spell as Barcelona boss.

"When you win the title, you suffer a dip," said the Spaniard.

"It was the same for me at Barcelona. Now we have to get back (to our previous form)."

Bayern were lacklustre throughout Saturday's contest, as Dortmund's front four of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marco Reus and Jonas Hofmann - Bayern-bound striker Robert Lewandowski started on the bench - wreaked havoc with the champions' high defensive line.

And Guardiola was quick to pay tribute to the visitors' performance at the Allianz Arena.

"Congratulations to Dortmund," he added.

"We didn't get into our rhythm today and we were unable to score."

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was withdrawn at the break due to discomfort in his calf, but the Germany number one was quick to insist he will be fit for Wednesday's DFB-Pokal semi-final against Kaiserslautern.

"I went off as a precaution but I can play in the cup in during the week," he said.