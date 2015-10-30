Guardiola: Bayern had enough chances to beat Frankfurt

Pep Guardiola rued Bayern Munich's missed chances as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Eintracht Frankfurt.

After 10 successive wins at the start of the Bundesliga season, the Bavarian side dropped points for the first time at the Commerzbank Arena on Friday.

Javi Martinez, Douglas Costa and Robert Lewandowski all passed up opportunities to find the net as Armin Veh's side defended resiliently to earn a share of the spoils.

Guardiola felt his side deserved more from the game and praised their efforts despite failing to make a breakthrough.

"Of course, the opponent can play as they please," the Spaniard said afterwards.

"They defended very well with depth, because we had less space.

"I think we had enough chances to win the game.

"A big compliment to my team for their great hear and for having tried everything."

The fixture saw Philipp Lahm make his 450th competitive appearance for Bayern, but he was not pleased with the gameplan of their opponents or the result.

"Every game you think it cannot get more defensive and then another opponent arrives," the Bayern captain said.

"We had some tremendous opportunities that you have to take against such opponents and today we did not succeed."

Manuel Neuer suggested that Frankfurt's defensive tactics may have been more suited to a different sport.

"Frankfurt were clever and defended for a long time like it was handball or basketball," he commented.

"It is frustrating. Frankfurt created very few chances."