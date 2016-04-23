Guardiola: Bayern must wrap up title against Monchengladbach

Pep Guardiola is desperate for Bayern Munich to secure the Bundesliga crown in next week's home game against Borussia Monchengladbach after Saturday's 2-0 win over Hertha Berlin was not enough to celebrate the title at the Olympiastadion.

Saturday's victory would have seen Bayern crowned champions for a record fourth successive time had second-placed Borussia Dortmund lost to Stuttgart, but Thomas Tuchel's men recorded a 3-0 win to postpone the Bavarians' party.

"We have it in our own hands now, we only need one more win," Guardiola said at a news conference.

"I hope that we put in a good performance next week and win the title against Monchengladbach.

"It was an unpleasant game for us. The first half was very complicated.

"The first goal was very important for us, for our confidence and for our style of play. Hertha did not get any chances after that."

Bayern struggled against Hertha as Guardiola rested a number of key figures, but the Spaniard expects a different game in the Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

"The game against Atletico will be completely different than this one versus Hertha," he added.