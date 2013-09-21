Guardiola: Bayern performance the best yet

The Bavarians moved level on points with leaders Borussia Dortmund after their comprehensive win over Jens Keller's side, thanks to goals from Bastian Schweinsteiger, Mario Mandzukic, Franck Ribery and Claudio Pizarro.

The win was their fifth in the Bundesliga this term and Guardiola believes that Saturday's performance set a new benchmark for the rest of the campaign.

"That was our best Bundesliga performance of the season so far," he said.

"We totally dominated one of the strongest teams in Germany. We did very well. I’m satisfied and proud of this performance and my players."

Schweinsteiger was named in the starting XI for Bayern for the first time since being forced off in the 1-1 draw with Freiburg in August with an ankle injury.

The midfielder praised his team-mates' attitudes and believes that Bayern were worthy winners.

"We took it very seriously from the start, our mentality was right," he explained.

"We were determined to take all three points. It’s not easy to come here and win, so we're doubly delighted about doing just that. We were definitely very good at times."

The win extends Bayern's unbeaten run in the league to 31 matches, with their last defeat coming against Bayer Leverkusen in October 2012.