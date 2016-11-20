Guardiola cautious over latest Kompany injury

Pep Guardiola will manage Vincent Kompany's latest injury with caution after the Manchester City captain was substituted during their 2-1 Premier League win at Crystal Palace.

Kompany suffered a head injury in an accidental collision with City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo and, although the Belgium international tried to play on, he was replaced before half-time.

The defender is now a doubt for City's crunch Champions League clash at Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday after Guardiola indicated he will not rush his skipper's return.

"He had a problem with his head," said Guardiola. "[He got] a kick.

"Now we're going to control him. You have to be careful with head injuries.

"Hopefully it won't be anything serious."

Kompany was a late withdrawal from the Belgium starting XI to face Netherlands during the international break and Saturday's game was his second Premier League start of the season.

City were indebted to a double from the returning Yaya Toure as they recorded a 2-1 win at Selhurst Park.