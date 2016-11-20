Guardiola cautious over latest Kompany injury
Vincent Kompany's head injury suffered in Saturday's Premier League win at Crystal Palace must be dealt with cautiously, says Pep Guardiola.
Pep Guardiola will manage Vincent Kompany's latest injury with caution after the Manchester City captain was substituted during their 2-1 Premier League win at Crystal Palace.
Kompany suffered a head injury in an accidental collision with City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo and, although the Belgium international tried to play on, he was replaced before half-time.
The defender is now a doubt for City's crunch Champions League clash at Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday after Guardiola indicated he will not rush his skipper's return.
"He had a problem with his head," said Guardiola. "[He got] a kick.
"Now we're going to control him. You have to be careful with head injuries.
"Hopefully it won't be anything serious."
Kompany was a late withdrawal from the Belgium starting XI to face Netherlands during the international break and Saturday's game was his second Premier League start of the season.
City were indebted to a double from the returning Yaya Toure as they recorded a 2-1 win at Selhurst Park.
