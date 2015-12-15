Guardiola to clarify Bayern future next week

Pep Guardiola has revealed his future at Bayern Munich will be clarified next week.

The Spaniard's contract at the Allianz Arena expires at the end of the season, with Manchester City and Manchester United touted as possible destinations for the former Barcelona coach next term.

And following Bayern's 1-0 triumph over Darmstadt in the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday, Guardiola admitted there will be news on his future shortly.

"Tonight, I have no answer. Next week there will be clarity," Guardiola told ARD.

Xabi Alonso's stunning first-half strike sent the Bavarian giants into the Pokal quarter-finals for the ninth successive season, and the Spaniard was pleased with how his injury-ravaged team performed.

"I am proud of my team," Guardiola added. "We only have 13 players left and we are tired. But we did well. We started the match well, with great attitude."

However, captain Philipp Lahm lamented Bayern's inability to add a second goal against Dirk Schuster's defensive side.

"The only bad thing was that we did not make it 2-0," he added.

"That is something we can accuse ourselves of. Darmstadt did not have a single chance over 90 minutes, so we won deservedly."