Guardiola defends Vidal, Ribery and Alaba professionalism

Pep Guardiola has defended the professionalism of Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal, David Alaba and Franck Ribery amid reports they stayed out until the early hours following Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first-leg tie at Juventus.

Bayern let a two-goal lead slip to draw 2-2 at Juventus Stadium and former Juve star Vidal reportedly went out in Turin with Alaba and Ribery after the match.

However, head coach Guardiola insists all three players have been nothing but professional during his time at the Allianz Arena.

Speaking ahead of Bayern's Bundesliga clash at Wolfsburg on Saturday, he said of the trio: "They are very professional.

"That's the most important thing for me."

Bundesliga champions Bayern hammered Wolfsburg 5-1 in September's reverse fixture, with Robert Lewandowski memorably scoring all five goals in a devastating nine-minute second-half spell.

However, Guardiola does not expect the Poland striker to repeat the feat at Volkswagen Arena.

"This was not normal," he added. "Something like this happens one time in your life."

Wolfsburg, who were beaten at home by Bayern in the DFP-Pokal in October, finished second last season, but it has been an indifferent campaign for Dieter Hecking's men this time around and they are eighth after 22 matches.

Guardiola, though, believes Wolfsburg remain one of the better teams in the top flight and says the subsequent matches against Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen before the return leg against Juve in the Champions League could prove decisive in Bayern's bid to retain the title.

"Wolfsburg is one of the best Bundesliga teams," he said. "This week is one of the most important for us. We can make a big step forward.

"If we win these four games it will have a big say in the championship."