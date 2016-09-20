Guardiola demands apology from Toure

Pep Guardiola says Yaya Toure will not play for him again at Manchester City until he receives an apology from the midfielder.

Toure found himself out of favour under Guardiola at Barcelona earlier in his career and this season has proved a similar story with the Spaniard starting him in just one competitive match.

That came in the second leg of the Champions League play-off against Steaua Bucharest, with City already leading 5-0 from the away fixture, and Toure was subsequently omitted from City's squad for the group stage.

There had been speculation Toure would play against Swansea City in the EFL Cup third round on Wednesday, but Guardiola confirmed in his news conference on Tuesday that was not the case.

Earlier this month Toure's agent Dimitri Seluk demanded an apology from Guardiola for "humiliating" his client, but the Spaniard said on Tuesday he would not select the player until it was he who received an apology.

"It was difficult to leave him out of the Champions League squad but the day after his agent spoke, he was out," Guardiola said.

"He must apologise to his team-mates. He must apologise to the club. If he doesn't, he won't play.

"A manager has to do his job. If he has a problem he should speak to people at the club.

"But the day after, his manager [agent] went to the media. He [Toure] has not had the courage to call me."