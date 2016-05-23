Guardiola era has been sensational - Neuer

Manuel Neuer dismissed any notion that Pep Guardiola's time at Bayern Munich has been a failure and has labelled the Spaniard's spell in charge of the Bavarians "sensational".

Guardiola led Bayern to three consecutive Bundesliga titles, two DFB-Pokal triumphs, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup, but failed to deliver Champions League glory.

Nevertheless, Neuer feels the 45-year-old has helped Bayern forward in all aspects.

"The three years under Guardiola have been sensational," Neuer told Kicker.

"We should acknowledge that our coach did not fail in any area, including the Champions League, even if he did not win it with Bayern. Winning the double definitely was a happy ending to his time at Bayern.

"Working with Pep was sensational. We played the best football out there both in the Champions League and in Germany, better than all other teams. Guardiola deserves credit for that.

"Guardiola has moved Bayern forward in all aspects. I have learned a lot from him both as a footballer and as a human being.

"If I had to give Bayern's season a grade, it would be a one."