Guardiola exit would be a shame for Bayern - Beckenbauer

Bayern Munich's honorary president Franz Beckenbauer does not want Pep Guardiola to leave the club, saying it would be a shame if they parted company.

Guardiola has enjoyed great success since taking over as Bayern coach in June 2013, leading the Bavarians to consecutive Bundesliga titles as well as success in the DFB-Pokal, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

However, the former Barcelona coach's contract at the Allianz Arena is set to expire at the end of the season and speculation over a potential move elsewhere has been widespread.

The Premier League is seen as the most likely destination for Guardiola, with Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United all having been linked with the 44-year-old.

Beckenbauer, who enjoyed two brief spells as Bayern coach - winning the Bundesliga and the UEFA Cup - wrote in his column for Deutsche Press-Agentur: "It would be a real shame if he leaves Munich after three years.

"He knows the Bundesliga much better, speaks German more fluently and has the players on his side more now that at the start."

Bayern are eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga ahead of Saturday's match with Hertha Berlin.