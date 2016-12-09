Guardiola expects greater impact from City youngsters next season

Manchester City's prodigious youngsters could have to wait until next season before making a significant mark in the first-team, according to boss Pep Guardiola.

Tosin Adarabioyo - on his full home debut - and Pablo Maffeo both started in the midweek Champions League draw with Celtic while 16-year-old Phil Foden was an unused substitute.

Kelechi Iheanacho, only 20, scored City's goal in the 1-1 draw after 19-year-old Patrick Roberts, on loan at Celtic from City, had opened the scoring for the visitors.

Guardiola, a product of Barcelona's famed youth system, is in his first season in charge at the Etihad and believes the younger members of his squad will get the chance to shine when he knows them a little better.

He told a news conference ahead of Saturday's trip to champions Leicester City: "I grew up at an academy and it so important to have players coming through.

"It's not easy for me as I arrived here and I don't know them all well yet, but next season will be different - before you make a decision to buy a player you look at what you have.

"It depends on their quality, a lot of the age groups won their title and there is lots of quality there.

"It's not always easy to get in the first team but we are looking at what they do and we speak with their coaches and we know the quality of most of them."