Guardiola eyes longer City stay

Pep Guardiola is open to the possibility of staying at Manchester City beyond his existing three-year deal.

The Spaniard has enjoyed a stellar start to his City tenure, winning 10 of his 11 games at the helm.

With his side top of the Premier League table ahead of Sunday's trip to Tottenham, Guardiola is understandably enjoying life at the Etihad Stadium and can envisage a longer stay.

"I am so happy here so I'm not just thinking about 'will it just be three years?'" said the 45-year-old. "When I decided to say goodbye to Barcelona and Bayern Munich I decided in the last year. I said 'okay it's enough.'

"I can stay more time or less. Less I know will happen depends on the results or if the chairman is not happy with me or our job. That [can] always happen.

"But if they are happy with me I can stay that period and I am happy and they are happy, why not longer?

"If I see the perspective to improve the team is not possible or I'm not happy any more – when that happens I don't want to be a problem with the club. I never try to be a problem for the club."

Guardiola won three LaLigas at Barca, repeating the feat in the Bundesliga with Bayern.