Guardiola handed Barca return with City in Champions League

Pep Guardiola will return to former club Barcelona after Manchester City were paired with the Spanish champions in the Champions League group stages.

Guardiola won Europe's premier club competition twice during a trophy-laden tenure at Camp Nou, thanks to final victories over Manchester United in 2009 and 2011.

He will lead City in Group C after the Premier League side overcame Steaua Bucharest 6-0 on aggregate in their play-off tie.

City were knocked out in the semi-finals last year - their best performance in five attempts - by eventual winners Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane's men will begin their bid for a 12th European title in Group F alongside Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

Last season's defeated finalists Atletico Madrid will face German champions Bayern Munich, who they overcame in a thrilling semi-final tie last time around.