Guardiola 'happy' with Bayern's narrow first-leg lead

Pep Guardiola was happy with the performance of Bayern Munich after they battled to a 1-0 victory in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Benfica on Tuesday.

The hosts took the lead in the first two minutes at the Allianz Arena when Juan Bernat's left-wing cross was headed in by Arturo Vidal, but a second goal proved elusive against a team Guardiola described before the game as having Europe's best defence.

Benfica striker Jonas, who misses the second leg through suspension, twice went close to scoring a priceless away goal, but Bayern's backline remained resolute and Guardiola was satisfied with the tight victory, picking out winger Franck Ribery for particular praise.

"It was a hard game, but I am happy with our game," Guardiola told the media after the match.

"Benfica have a lot of quality. Ribery played extraordinarily well today.

"In the knockout stage the more important game is the second one which we will play in Lisbon.

"I have watched many Benfica games during the last few days. They are a really strong side and so I am happy."

When asked if he believes a 1-0 lead is a dangerous scoreline to take into the second leg, Guardiola denied that was necessarily the case.

"That depends on our performance in Lisbon. We will head there with the intention of winning," the Spaniard said.

"When you get to the Champions League quarter-finals, it's always the second leg that's key."