Guardiola happy with Ribery's fitness

The former France winger has not played since Bayern's DFB-Pokal triumph in May due to a knee injury.

Ribery missed the World Cup and has since retired from international duty, but Bayern coach Guardiola is set to unleash the former Marseille man on Stuttgart in Saturday's Bundesliga clash at the Allianz Arena.

"If he doesn't have any problems with his patella tendon, then he can play." said the former Barcelona coach.

"The last 10 to fourteen days he has trained well, almost without pain."

Guardiola will expect too much, too soon from Ribery following a lengthy lay-off.

He added: "Let's not forget he's made perhaps one 90-minute appearance in the last three to four months."

The Spaniard revealed that recent signing Mehdi Benatia is not ready to make his Bayern bow this weekend.

He said: "Benatia still needs time, but he will help us sooner or later. We have signed a great player."

Guardiola said that all the players away on international duty have returned fully fit, but there are doubts over Xabi Alonso and Arjen Robben.