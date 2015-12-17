Guardiola has asked me about England - Karanka

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka revealed Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola has "asked him about England".

Guardiola is out of contract at the end of the season and the Spaniard's future at Bayern is expected to be clarified in the next week.

Manchester City and Manchester United are reportedly going head-to-head for Guardiola's services amid talk of a switch to the Premier League and compatriot Karanka said the 44-year-old has asked about the country.

"I think Guardiola will come to England because he's a great manager," he said. "He has asked me about the country and all of the things.

"I told him it would be great if he comes here, so I think one day he'll come."

Guardiola has also been linked with the vacant Chelsea job after Jose Mourinho was sacked on Thursday.

Karanka, who worked as Mourinho's assistant at Real Madrid, said he was "surprised" by the decision.

"Jose is the best. It surprises me," he said.

"It is the first time he was in this situation. He is still the best manager in the world."