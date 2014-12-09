Guardiola has confidence in 'tired' Bayern

The Bundesliga champions host CSKA Moscow at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, having been given a stern test in the German top flight by Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Bayern won 1-0 thanks to Franck Ribery's second-half strike and go into their midweek clash knowing first place in their Champions League pool is guaranteed.

However, CSKA need to win to stand a chance of progressing in second place, and Guardiola wants his side to turn in a professional showing.

"Football is our profession. We have to give everything and play against all opponents with lots of respect," he told his pre-match media conference on Tuesday.

"I don't know how many changes I will make with my team. We will see during training session today. But some of my players are quite tired after the game against Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

"They [CSKA] still have the chance to qualify, so I am sure they will try everything to win the game against us.

"We will play the game tomorrow to win it. This will be our focus and we must not think about our opponents’ situation."

Bayern won the reverse fixture in the Russian capital thanks to an early Thomas Muller penalty but were given a thorough workout by CSKA - who have also taken points off Manchester City and Roma in Europe this term.

"They have heart. They won in Manchester and battled lots. They'll give it their best shot," Guardiola added.

"It will be a completely different game to the Leverkusen match. We have to control their counters."