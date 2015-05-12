Guardiola hopes Barca win Champions League

Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola was satisfied with his team and hopes Barcelona go on to win the UEFA Champions League.

Guardiola's men claimed a 3-2 win in the second leg of the semi-final, but they went down 5-3 on aggregate despite their victory at the Allianz Arena.

With his team out, Guardiola wants to see his former club go on to win the title in Berlin on June 6.

"I'm satisfied with the performance of my team. We needed this balance in the Camp Nou, but didn't have it," he said.

"I hope they [Barca] get their fifth title."

Injuries hampered Bayern's bid to reach the final, with Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben among the players unavailable to Guardiola.

"I would like to play better, and have all my best players available to me, for my project," Guardiola said.

Messi inspired Barca's first-leg win, which set up the La Liga giants to advance.

Guardiola once again described the Argentine superstar as the best player ever.

"I am happy that Messi is back here again, incredible. He's back to his best, just like when I used to train him," he said.

"He is the best player of all time. I can compare him to Pele. I am very proud of years spent with him."