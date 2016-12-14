Guardiola: I'm not unsackable at City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he is not safe from the sack, acknowledging results are paramount in the Premier League.

Guardiola has found himself in the spotlight after City suffered a 4-2 defeat to Premier League champions Leicester City on Saturday - the club's second defeat in succession.

The two damaging losses have left City seven points adrift of leaders Chelsea following a positive start to the season, with Guardiola's men having won just four of their past 15 matches in all competitions.

And while two-time Champions League-winning boss Guardiola remains defiant in his ways, determined not to change his tactics, the former Bayern Munich and Barcelona manager is aware the pressure is on to deliver at the Etihad Stadium.

"Football does not exist as a long-term project," Guardiola said ahead of Watford's visit on Wednesday.

"You have to win immediately and if you don't win, you are in trouble.

"Of course the club has to prepare in the long term, but the coaches, the managers, they have to win, or something is going to happen. Then another guy has to be in charge because you have to win.

"I have never been sacked and it's the first time in my life I don't win for so long. Next season will be better, two years will be better, but when I came here I knew I had to win immediately.

"I feel like they [the owners] trust me but the reality is that you have to win. Our position depends on the results.

"It is what it is. It is unfair in many cases, but you know in the big companies and the big businesses in the world, if something doesn't work you have to find a solution. Normally the guy who has to go is the guy who has to help the players reach the best level."