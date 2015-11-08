Guardiola: It is a bad season for Bayern if we do not win the treble

Pep Guardiola feels Bayern Munich's season will be a failure if they do not win the treble.

The Bavarians have dominated the Bundesliga in recent seasons, but have yet to experience Champions League success under the Spaniard

Bayern were eliminated in the semi-finals in the last two seasons and Guardiola realises he needs European glory this term for the 2015-16 campaign to be considered a success.

"If we do not win the treble, it will have been a bad season for Bayern Munich," Guardiola said.

"I know at what kind of club I am, the pressure at Bayern is the same as at Barcelona.

"When you are at Bayern, you always have to win week after week."

Guardiola's men are on the verge of reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League, topping Group F with nine points from four games and needing just one point from their remaining two matches to book their ticket for the next round.

Furthermore, they sit top of the Bundesliga with 34 points from 12 matches, while they recently qualified for the round of 16 of the DFB-Pokal, where they will meet Darmstadt at home.