Guardiola: Kompany and Manchester City face tough call on new deal

Pep Guardiola acknowledges Vincent Kompany may have a difficult decision to make regarding his Manchester City future as he continues to struggle with injuries.

Kompany's contract at the Etihad Stadium is up at the end of the season and, although the club have begun talks on a new deal, Guardiola warned earlier this month that the City captain's fitness would play a role in negotiations.

The Belgium international, who moved to Manchester in 2008, has been dogged by calf problems and will again sit out as City travel to Newcastle United on Tuesday.

And while Guardiola insists any decision on Kompany's future will be up to the player and senior officials at the club, he knows both parties must tread carefully as they make the next move, recognising the need for the player to depart in the right way.

"I think [the future] is an issue to speak with Vincent about," Guardiola told reporters. "We have no doubts about his quality, we miss him when he can't play.

"He's important as our captain and he gives us extra that few central defenders can, but the reality is in the last five years he's played few games. We'll discuss that with his agent and decide.

We finished an amazing 2018 strongly. So much history written for our club, so much to be proud of. Let’s look forward to 2019 and all the opportunities that lie ahead. #ManCitypic.twitter.com/MC9msCqCFL— Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) December 30, 2018

"I'd like to say that, with the club, the sentimental issue is important. The new people have to feel for the players who've been here a long time. We cannot forget what they've done.

"I don't like clubs to say 'it's done and now go', but there comes a moment when it's over for everyone. It's not my decision, always it has to be together with the club.

"We have spoken many times about the reality but it's his decision with the club. I'm not involved in negotiations, I give my opinion."

Guardiola lauded Kompany's personality as he commented on the defender's future and agreed that the 32-year-old could make a fine manager when he calls time on his playing career.

"He can be [a manager], of course," Guardiola said. "I don't know what he'll do - I've not spoken to him and their future belongs to them - but if he wants to be then of course he can."