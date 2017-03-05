Guardiola lauds 'angry' Aguero

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola talked up the "unbelievable" Sergio Aguero and lauded the forward for showing emotion.

The Argentina international was praised by Guardiola after scoring a brace in a 5-1 win over Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

An in-form Aguero has been needed by City with Gabriel Jesus injured, and the double took his tally to 22 goals in all competitions this season.

Speaking ahead of a trip to Sunderland in the Premier League on Sunday, Guardiola said he liked what he was seeing from Aguero.

"I love the way he plays," the Spaniard said.

"I love how he was angry for the decisions for example with the referee, how he reacted. How he made the transitions when he lost the ball.

"Now he's scoring goals in the way that we play. So that is why I said it was the best performance."

Guardiola added: "He was shouting when he was not happy with one pass.

"When this happens, you are in the game, we are in the game, after that you have two chances. You are aggressive in the penalty, your first touch is good, your first control is good.

"And when this happens Sergio is an unbelievable player. Not just in the box, in all the terms, that's why we were so happy and I know he was so happy."