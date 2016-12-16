Guardiola never doubted Toure's quality

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola never had any doubts about Yaya Toure's quality and has suggested he is ready to call on the experienced midfielder in Ilkay Gundogan's absence.

Gundogan faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a knee injury and Toure is one of the options to take his place in the starting XI.

The 33-year-old was overlooked in the opening stages of the season due to a dispute between his agent Dimitri Seluk and Guardiola, but the Spaniard is adamant that conflict is now well in the past.

"You know the reason why Toure was out in the first part," Guardiola said at Friday's news conference ahead of Sunday's Premier League meeting with Arsenal.

"Now he is playing like he can be, like I met him at Barcelona. He is a player with quality. There is no doubt about his quality.

"When his physical condition is right, he can do everything. When he came back, the three games he played we won with him.

"We decided to stay with Yaya. Since he came back he has helped us a lot. The moment he came back he was part of the team.

"We have other options too. We have him, Fernando, we have Aleix [Garcia], Kevin [De Bruyne] can play in that position too. Fernandinho is coming back."