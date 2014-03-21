Guardiola not celebrating Bundesliga title yet

The Allianz Arena outfit visit Mainz on Saturday knowing victory - combined with slip-ups from Borussia Dortmund and Schalke - would be enough to see them win the league with eight games to spare.

However, despite holding a staggering 23-point lead at the top, Guardiola is not celebrating just yet.

"Let me win the Bundesliga title first and then I'll tell you what it's like to win it," the Bayern coach said. "It's strange to have such a big lead in the table, it's not normal. But we've won a lot of games."

And the Spaniard insisted that overcoming in-form Mainz was far from a foregone conclusion.

"They've only lost one of their last 11 Bundesliga games," he stressed. "They have a good team, we know that."

Guardiola also expressed his delight that Arjen Robben had put pen to paper on a new deal, but revealed Thiago Alcantra may miss the weekend fixture after acquiring a thigh injury.

"I'm delighted Arjen Robben extended his contract because he's an outstanding player," he added. "He's so focused and he lives for football.

"I don't think Thiago Alcantara will play, he might stay in Munich. He picked up a knock on his thigh, but it's not serious."