Guardiola proud of Bundesliga triumph

For the club it was back-to-back titles and their third in five years, but for the Spaniard it was an important trophy to win in his debut campaign in the hot seat.

Bayern failed to reach the final of the UEFA Champions League this season as they were beaten by Real Madrid in the semi-finals, but had the league title all sewn up by March.

And Guardiola insists domestic success had been his main goal all along.

"I'm happy and very proud of the whole club this season," Guardiola said. "Maybe for some people it's just another Bundesliga title but for me it's my first one.

"It's the most important title this term.

"Winning your domestic league is always the best title because you have to play week after week."

Bayern finish their league campaign against Stuttgart this weekend and Guardiola revealed Holger Badstuber may play some part in the game after recovering from two serious knee injuries.

"We're very happy that Badstuber has trained with us again," he added. "I won't take any risks with him.

"He might be on the bench."