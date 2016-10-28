Guardiola: Real Madrid don't need a manager like me

Pep Guardiola says Real Madrid "don't need a manager like me" following reports the Catalan was sought to coach the European champions nearly a year ago.

Guardiola's biographer and close friend Marti Perarnau made the claims on Spanish radio this week - saying Madrid tried to lure Guardiola, who was at Bayern Munich at the time, to the Santiago Bernabeu in November 2015, two months before they sacked then coach Rafael Benitez.

Guardiola subsequently took over at Manchester City ahead of the 2016-17 season, signing a three-year deal.

Asked on Friday about Madrid's apparent interest, the former Barcelona boss told reporters: "I am a follower of FC Barcelona.

"I don't think Real Madrid need a manager like me and I wouldn't fit there either."

Guardiola won three LaLiga titles and two Champions League crowns during a glittering four-year spell in charge of Barca and Perarnau made it clear the 45-year-old joining their arch-rivals was "out of the question".

Perarnau told Cadena Ser: "Real Madrid called Pep Guardiola to try and tempt him last November, before they sacked Benitez.

"Madrid contacted [Josep Maria] Orobitg, Guardiola's agent, in order to try and contract him.

"But from the start it was out of the question. I was there."