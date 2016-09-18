Guardiola rejects clean sweep talk

Pep Guardiola reacted angrily to suggestions Manchester City could win four trophies in his first season in charge of the Premier League side.

City have swept all before them in the opening eight games of Guardiola's reign at the Etihad Stadium, scoring 25 goals and conceding just four in all competitions.

As a result they sit top of the league table and have begun their Champions League campaign with a 4-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach, leading some to tip them for a quadruple this season.

Guardiola has rejected those claims, however, and insists his sole focus is on making the City fans happy with the style of play his team are playing.

Speaking ahead of their EFL Cup tie with Swansea City on Wednesday, he said: "What the f***!

"Manchester City arrived once in their lives in the semi-finals in the Champions League, so when people believe we are going to win the Champions League because I am a real good coach - I don't think so guys.

"My happiness does not depend on whether the win all of the titles or not. My target now is to be happy today, drink a little wine and tomorrow prepare the game and of course we are going to try to win our League Cup game.

"There is no doubt about that. And after we are going to see.

"So my question is: are the people who came to the Etihad Stadium today [Saturday] really enjoying it? Yes? Well, that is enough. To win titles or not, we will see."